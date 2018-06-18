Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Blasts two homers
Grichuk went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, one walk and four RBI during Sunday's win over the Nationals.
Grichuk got Toronto on the board with a solo homer in the second, followed by another solo blast in the fifth to give his team a two-run lead. His three-hit day snaps a 0-for-7 skid at the plate over his last two tilts. Grichuk sits with a dismal .196 batting average and a .704 OPS with seven homers and 20 RBI through 39 games this season.
