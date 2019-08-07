Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Grichuk took Brendan McKay deep in the sixth inning to record his 19th home run of the season. The performance extended his modest hitting-streak to four games, though he's been productive in that span by knocking four extra-base hits and swiping a base. For the season, Grichuk is now hitting .240/.296/.432 across 452 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories