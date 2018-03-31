Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Clubs first homer of season Friday
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.
His second-inning shot was his first homer as a Jay, and accounted for the only run the team managed to score off Masahiro Tanaka on the night. Grichuk hasn't hit above .240 in the last two seasons, but playing half his games in the Rogers Centre should help him top the career-high 24 home runs he hit for the Cards in 2016.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to outfield•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will DH on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expected to enter lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Taking swings Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will sit vs. Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Set to travel with team Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...