Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

His second-inning shot was his first homer as a Jay, and accounted for the only run the team managed to score off Masahiro Tanaka on the night. Grichuk hasn't hit above .240 in the last two seasons, but playing half his games in the Rogers Centre should help him top the career-high 24 home runs he hit for the Cards in 2016.