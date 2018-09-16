Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Clubs two homers
Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs, three runs scored and a double in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.
Grichuk was 1-for-12 since hitting a pair of home runs Sept. 8, but busted out with another two homer performance. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a much better second half of the season with a .283/.333/.533 slash line and 12 home runs.
