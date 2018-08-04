Grichuk went 4-for-5 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored during Friday's victory over Seattle.

Grichuk had one of his best games of the year at the plate (414 wRC+), providing a spark atop Toronto's order as the club's lead-off man Friday. The four-hit performance raised his slash line to .230/.294/.469 and gives manager John Gibbons a reason to keep his bat in the lineup even with Kevin Pillar's (collarbone) return from the DL.