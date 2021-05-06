Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's win over Oakland.
Grichuk plated Toronto's first run with a single in the first inning and later contributed to a five-run eighth frame with another run-scoring single. The veteran has notched three multi-hit games in his past five contests and is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with four RBI over that span.
