Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's win over Oakland.

Grichuk plated Toronto's first run with a single in the first inning and later contributed to a five-run eighth frame with another run-scoring single. The veteran has notched three multi-hit games in his past five contests and is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with four RBI over that span.

More News