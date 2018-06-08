Grichuk went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Grichuk's cranked a two-run double as part of Toronto's three-run ninth inning to send the game to extras. Even with the big night, Grichuk is still slashing just .146/.226/.317 in 82 at-bats on the season.

