Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Collects three hits
Grichuk went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.
Grichuk's cranked a two-run double as part of Toronto's three-run ninth inning to send the game to extras. Even with the big night, Grichuk is still slashing just .146/.226/.317 in 82 at-bats on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Picks up third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Activated from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Continues to progress•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Walks twice in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...