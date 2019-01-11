Grichuk signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk got off to a slow start in 2018 before losing the month of May to a knee injury, and posted a .271/.319/.553 slash line after he returned. The 27-year-old will enter 2019 in a starting role in right field for Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories