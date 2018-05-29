Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Continues to progress
Grichuk (knee) will take his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his last rehab game at Double-A New Hampshire on Monday. There's no clear timetable for his return just yet, but the Blue Jays won't activate him from the disabled list until they're sure he's fully returned to health.
