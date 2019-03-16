Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Could be part-time leadoff option
Manager Charlie Montoyo suggested Saturday that Grichuk will likely serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff man on days Billy McKinney isn't included in the lineup, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
A power-over-contact hitter with limited speed and shaky on-base skills, Grichuk makes for a curious choice atop the order, even on a part-time basis. Montoyo might have been swayed by Grichuk's improved plate approach thus far in the spring, as the outfielder entered Saturday's action with four walks against only two strikeouts in six games. The spring statistics shouldn't override Grichuk's career-long body of work, but he'll at least benefit from more run-scoring chances as long as Montoyo commits to giving him occasional leadoff assignments.
