Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Grichuk took Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the seventh inning to record his second homer of the season. It was his first extra-base hit in his last six games, during which he went just 3-for-17 with six strikeouts. Even despite the slow stretch, Grichuk is hitting a solid .298/.349/.474 across 63 plate appearances for the campaign.
