Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Day off Friday
Grichuk is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday.
Grichuk will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, including an 0-for-4 night with a trio of strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Curtis Granderson will start in right while Teoscar Hernandez gets the nod in left.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Clubs first homer of season Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to outfield•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will DH on Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...