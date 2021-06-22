Grichuk will sit for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

George Springer returns from a quadriceps injury and will start in center field in Grichuk's absence. Grichuk will likely lose at least a handful of starts due to Springer's presence going forward, though there's room for both of them in the lineup in most games. The lack of a designated hitter with the game being played in Miami is likely part of the reason why Grichuk finds himself on the bench.

