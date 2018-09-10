Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealing with bruised face
Grichuk (face) was diagnosed with multiple facial contusions and abrasions suffered after colliding with a stool while chasing after a foul ball Sunday against Cleveland, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Grichuk's CT scan came back negative, and he'll be considered day-to-day with bruises and abrasions on his face. If he can't play in Tuesday's series opener against Boston, expect Teoscar Hernandez or Dwight Smith to draw the start in right field.
