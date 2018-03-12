Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealing with ribcage soreness
Grichuk is day-to-day with ribcage soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The day-to-day recovery timeline should leave Grichuk unaffected by the start of the regular season, barring any unexpected setbacks. He's expected to receive the majority of the starts for the Blue Jays in right field after coming over in a trade from the Cardinals in January.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Suffers sprained wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Attempts to improve batting eye•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealt to Blue Jays•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Comes to terms with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Wraps up campaign with blast•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...