Grichuk is day-to-day with ribcage soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The day-to-day recovery timeline should leave Grichuk unaffected by the start of the regular season, barring any unexpected setbacks. He's expected to receive the majority of the starts for the Blue Jays in right field after coming over in a trade from the Cardinals in January.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories