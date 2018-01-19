Grichuk was traded to the Blue Jays on Friday in exchange for Conner Greene and Dominic Leone.

It seemed inevitable that the Cardinals would trade away an outfielder or two after acquiring Marcell Ozuna, and Toronto is a pretty nice landing spot for Grichuk. Curtis Granderson and Steve Pearce figure to form a platoon in left field while Grichuk, who has reverse platoon splits, could start in right field. That said, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Alford are close to big-league ready, so Grichuk is not assured an everyday role if he struggles. The 26-year-old has hit 20-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons, even though he was sent to Triple-A for stretches of both campaigns. He doesn't project to hit for a very high average, but will serve as a cheap source of power late in drafts.