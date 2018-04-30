Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Drives in two runs Sunday
Grichuk went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win against the Rangers.
Grichuk picked up his first hit since April 17 in Sunday's multi-hit outing. Entering Sunday's game, Grichuk had struck out in 32.9 percent of his plate appearances, resulting in him owning a dismal .106 batting average. Grichuk's brutal performace has seen him experience a drop in playing time, as he's started just three of Toronto's last nine games.
