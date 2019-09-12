Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Grichuk came through in the fifth inning with a two-RBI double to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead. He's now recorded at least one-extra base hit in four consecutive starts, including two doubles, a home run and a triple. Despite showing flashes of power, Grichuk has been frustratingly inconsistent throughout the season as indicated by his .232/.283/.440 line across 136 games.