Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Grichuk went deep for the first time since May 6 thanks to a two-run bomb off reliever Matt Andriese in the eighth inning, and that was his seventh long ball of the campaign. The former Cardinals outfielder extended his hitting streak to four games and is hitting .270 with a .737 OPS across 64 plate appearances this month.