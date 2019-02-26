Grichuk (foot) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat second Tuesday in a Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

As anticipated, the left foot injury that sidelined Grichuk for the Jays' initial exhibition contests proved to be only a minor concern. Toronto may limit Grichuk to DH duties for a few contests in order to help him avoid a setback, but it shouldn't be long before he's cleared to play the corner outfield again.