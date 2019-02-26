Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Enters lineup Tuesday
Grichuk (foot) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat second Tuesday in a Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
As anticipated, the left foot injury that sidelined Grichuk for the Jays' initial exhibition contests proved to be only a minor concern. Toronto may limit Grichuk to DH duties for a few contests in order to help him avoid a setback, but it shouldn't be long before he's cleared to play the corner outfield again.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts