Grichuk was removed from Sunday's contest in the top of the fourth inning due to an undisclosed issue.

Things are a bit murky, but it appeared that a security guard's stool hit the outfielder in the face as he slid to catch a ball, according to Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan. More information on the injury should emerge soon. Teoscar Hernandez replaced Grichuk in the lineup following his departure.

More News
Our Latest Stories