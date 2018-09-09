Grichuk was removed from Sunday's contest in the top of the fourth inning due to an undisclosed issue.

Things are a bit murky, but it appeared that a security guard's stool hit the outfielder in the face as he slid to catch a ball, according to Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan. More information on the injury should emerge soon. Teoscar Hernandez replaced Grichuk in the lineup following his departure.