Grichuk was removed from Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with right SI joint (lower back) irritation, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The 28-year-old appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to chase down a ground-rule double during the sixth inning. He went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk prior to exiting. Grichuk should be considered day-to-day until the team provides more information on the injury.
