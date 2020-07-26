Grichuk was removed from Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with right SI joint (lower back) irritation, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to chase down a ground-rule double during the sixth inning. He went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk prior to exiting. Grichuk should be considered day-to-day until the team provides more information on the injury.