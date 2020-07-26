Grichuk left Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Derek Fisher entered in right field with Teoscar Hernandez moving to center field. Grichuk went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk prior to exiting and now has a hit in each of the Jays' first three games of the season.
