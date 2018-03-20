Grichuk (ribs) is expected to return to the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Most of the soreness in Grichuk's rib-cage area seems to have subsided at this point, as he was cleared to take light batting practice Sunday and is scheduled to hit on the field prior to Toronto's exhibition Tuesday. If the workout goes without a hitch, Grichuk will likely dress Wednesday for his first Grapefruit League game since March 9. It's uncertain if Grichuk would be cleared to play the outfield right away or if he would be eased into action as the club's designated hitter.