Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expects to miss three weeks
Grichuk was diagnosed with a grade 1 strain of the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
According to Chisholm, PCL injuries tend to take three weeks to fully heal. Grichuk injured his knee making a diving play in the first inning of Sunday's contest. Gift Ngoepe was recalled to take his spot on the active roster, but it seems like Teoscar Hernandez will continue to get consistent at-bats in the Toronto outfield in his stead.
