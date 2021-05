Grichuk went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, walk and strikeout in 6-5 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Grichuk walked in the second before lacing an RBI double to left in the third to extend Toronto's lead to 4-0. The double marked his ninth straight game with a hit as Grichuk is 13-for-34 in that stretch for a .382 average and he's slashing a solid .289/.322/.497.