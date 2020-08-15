Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rays.
The Jays have launched 13 homers over their last two games, and Grichuk joined in on the fireworks with his first of the year. The outfielder is hitting .279 (12-for-43) through 12 games, but his power has been lacking -- Friday's homer was actually his first extra-base hit, and he has only two RBI.
