Grichuk isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Grichuk will get a breather after he went 2-for-3 with a run and one strikeout in Saturday's matinee. Jonathan Davis will start in center field for the second game of the twin bill, batting ninth.
