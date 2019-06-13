Grichuk is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

It appears to be a regular day off for Grichuk, who has started the past 17 games and slashed .167/.233/.364 with four homers and seven RBI during that stretch. The Blue Jays are going with an outfield consisting of Lourdes Gurriel, Teoscar Hernandez and Cavan Biggio from left to right in this one.