Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs in a 7-4 victory against the Twins on Thursday.

It was a really slow start to the year for Grichuk, but he is 6-for-14 (.429) in the last four games. That's raised his slash line to .239/.325/.493. Despite the low batting average, Grichuk has 10 extra-base hits, including four homers, seven RBI and 15 runs in 20 games this season.