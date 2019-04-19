Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep in win
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs in a 7-4 victory against the Twins on Thursday.
It was a really slow start to the year for Grichuk, but he is 6-for-14 (.429) in the last four games. That's raised his slash line to .239/.325/.493. Despite the low batting average, Grichuk has 10 extra-base hits, including four homers, seven RBI and 15 runs in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Bat heating up•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep twice•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Inks extension with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Odd man out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Blasts first homer of year•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...