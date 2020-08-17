Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.
Grichuk got the Blue Jays off to a hot start with his two-run blast in the first inning off starter Yonny Chirinos. After going 11 games without an extra-base hit to start the season, he's knocked two homers and a double in his last three games, raising his OPS nearly 200 points to .853.
