Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, one double, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's victory over Detroit.

Grichuk padded Toronto's lead in the eighth after launching a two-run homer to right field. He'll look to build off this performance moving forward, after starting the season off slow; he's hitting just .120 with three homers and 10 RBI through 28 games.