Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep twice
Grichuk went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.
Grichuk went deep in the third and eighth innings, pacing the Blue Jays' offense Wednesday. He now has three home runs for the season, all of which came in the team's three-game set against the Orioles. After recently inking a five-year extension, Grichuk should be locked into playing time and provide plenty of power throughout the season.
