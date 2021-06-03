Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.
Both homers came off Pablo Lopez and accounted for the Jays' only offense until the late innings. Grichuk continues to swing a hot bat, hitting .307 (23-for-75) over his last 18 games with five homers and 13 RBI, and on the season the 29-year-old is slashing .286/.318/.515 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI through 54 contests.
