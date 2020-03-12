Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Orioles.

Windy conditions led to eight total homers between the two clubs, and Grichuk took full advantage. The 28-year-old is slashing .320/.433/.720 with three homers through 30 plate appearances this spring, and he's expected to begin the season as the Jays' starting center fielder.