Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Heads to disabled list
Grichuk was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained knee Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays will hope that the time off for Grichuk allows him to sort himself out and recover from a very poor April. He's hitting just .106/.208/.227 so far this season. He can blame a fluky .119 BABIP for much of his struggles, but he's also seen his hard-hit rate drop from 40.2 percent to 31.8 percent while his infield flyball rate soared from 8.3 percent to 23.1 percent. Gift Ngoepe was called up to fill his spot on the bench.
