Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Mariners.

The 28-year-old went back-to-back with Vlad Guerrero Jr. in the third inning, the 12th time this season a pair of Blue Jays have homered in consecutive at-bats -- setting a new club record. Grichuk has gone yard three times in the last four games and six times in 14 contests so far in August, slashing .333/.379/.778 on the month in the process.