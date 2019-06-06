Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Hits pair of homers
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.
Grichuk got things started for the Blue Jays with a two-run shot in the first inning and provided an insurance run with his solo homer in the eighth. The 27-year-old was 3-for-27 over his last seven games but busted out Wednesday to help Toronto set a new season high with 11 runs scored.
