Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the 8-5 win over Boston on Thursday.

In the last two games, Grichuk has belted a pair of homers and six RBI, bringing him to 16 long balls and 42 RBI on the year. He's raised his batting average from .216 to .234 since the start of August, picking up four multi-hit games along the way.