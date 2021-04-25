Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in the 5-3 loss Saturday against the Rays.

Grichuk's fourth home run came with two on and two out in the first inning off Brent Honeywell. He has homered in back-to-back games. The 29-year-old's home run counted for the only three runs scored for the Blue Jays on Saturday. In his last four games, he has three home runs, six RBI, six hits and two walks.