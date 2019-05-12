Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

The 27-year-old also went deep Friday night. He has seven RBI in the last 10 games, including four in the weekend series. Grichuk now has 17 extra-base hits, including seven homers this year, which has propelled him to a .470 slugging percentage. He is also hitting .255 with 18 RBI and 20 runs in 149 at-bats.