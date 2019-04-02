Grichuk signed a five-year, $52 million contract extension with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk agreed to a $5 million salary for 2019 in January to avoid arbitration, but the new deal reworks that number to $7 million for this season. The extension commits the 27-year-old to Toronto through the 2023 season, as he was originally slated to become a free agent following next season. Grichuk slashed .245/.301/.502 with 25 home runs in 124 games during his first season with the Blue Jays in 2018.

