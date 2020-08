Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Grichuk has been swinging a hot bat lately, and he kept it up with a two-run blast in the third inning to get the Blue Jays on the board. He followed it up with a two-RBI double in the fifth before he came around to score on a Travis Shaw homer. Grichuk is 12-for-29 (.414) with four homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in his last seven games.