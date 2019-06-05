Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 10th homer
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
His fifth-inning shot off Masahiro Tanaka got the Jays on the board and sparked a four-run rally that carried them to victory. Grichuk is still struggling to make contact, going 2-for-19 over his last five games, but both hits left the yard -- giving him 10 homers and 22 RBI through 59 games to go along with a .222/.282/.404 slash line.
