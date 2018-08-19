Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Grichuk took former teammate J.A. Happ deep in the first inning to put the Blue Jays up 1-0, though the Yankees would go on to score six runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to an easy win. The 27-year-old outfielder has now gone deep 17 times this season, but his unsightly .227/.285/.456 slash line leaves something to be desired.