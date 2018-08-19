Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 17th homer
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Grichuk took former teammate J.A. Happ deep in the first inning to put the Blue Jays up 1-0, though the Yankees would go on to score six runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to an easy win. The 27-year-old outfielder has now gone deep 17 times this season, but his unsightly .227/.285/.456 slash line leaves something to be desired.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Homers again in win•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Collects four hits Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Three-hit game Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Slugs 13th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...