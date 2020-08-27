Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as the Blue Jays eased by the Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday.
Grichuk wasted no time getting his ballclub on the scoreboard Wednesday with a solo shot to left just two batters into the game. The 29-year-old has at least two base knocks four of his last six games as he continues to be one of the hottest hitters in this young Blue Jays lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back in action•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Leaves game with lower back issue•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Continues crushing with two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Knocks in four runs•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Stays hot Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep Sunday•