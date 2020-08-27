Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as the Blue Jays eased by the Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday.

Grichuk wasted no time getting his ballclub on the scoreboard Wednesday with a solo shot to left just two batters into the game. The 29-year-old has at least two base knocks four of his last six games as he continues to be one of the hottest hitters in this young Blue Jays lineup.