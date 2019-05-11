Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Friday against the White Sox.

Grichuk hammered a three-run blast to center field in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead, and they managed to escape with a victory in the series opener. The 27-year-old has recorded a base knock in nine of his last 11 ballgames, tallying two homers and six RBI over that stretch.

