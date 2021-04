Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Grichuk plated two of the Blue Jays' runs in this game with a two-run shot in the top of the second inning off Domingo German. Grichuk has started the season on a strong note, hitting safely in his three appearances to date. This was his first long ball of the season.