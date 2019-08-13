Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The Jays offense exploded for 19 runs on 21 hits on the night, with every starter collecting at least one hit and getting on base at least twice, but it was Grichuk who led the way in combined runs and RBI. On the season, the outfielder is now slashing .238/.292/.437 with 21 homers and 56 RBI.