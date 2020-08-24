Grichuk exited Monday's game against the Rays with lower back tightness.
Grichuk was removed from the game as a precautionary measure in the bottom of the eighth inning. It's unclear whether the injury will force Grichuk to miss any extra time. The 29-year-old was effective prior to his exit as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two strikeouts.
